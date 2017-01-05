ASUS ZenFone AR: World's first 8GB RAM smartphone launched at CES 2017

Taiwan-based tech major on Thursday launched smartphone-- world's first handset that comes with a massive 8GB of RAM-- at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2017) in Las Vegas.

It is the first that will be Tango-enabled and Daydream-ready.

Tango is a set of sensors and computer-vision software by Google that enables unique (AR) user experiences on a smartphone, such as AR gaming, AR utilities and indoor navigation.

Daydream is Google's platform for high quality, mobile virtual reality and supports Daydream VR apps. was developed in close cooperation with Google to deliver the best Tango and Daydream experiences.

The comes with TriCam, a three-camera system consisting of a 23MP main camera, motion-tracking camera, and depth-sensing camera and runs on 7.0 Nougat operating system, the company said.

is powered by Qualcomm 821 processor, features a 5.7-inch WQHD Super AMOLED display and a new five-magnet speaker makes Daydream VR apps, games, and videos more immersive and entertaining.