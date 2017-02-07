Asus Zenphone 3S Max launched in India, priced at Rs 14,999

The Zenphone 3S Max, a new variant in family, is launched in India priced at Rs 14,999/- and will be available across all retail outlets and e-commerce portal starting today i.e. February 7, 2017.

Successor to already famous Zenphone 3 Max, the Zenphone 3S is a new powerhouse from the stable of Asus. Just like other devices, the standout feature of Zenphone 3S is the massive battery, which is housed in a sleek compact design.

The Zenphone 3S sports a metal body made of aluminium. Inside the aluminium shell, the device houses a 5,000mAh Li-polymer battery, which claims to offer exceptional standby and screen-on time. The ZenFone 3S supports reverse charging capability -- it can act as a power bank to charge other smartphones as well.

On the front, the device features 5.2-inch IPS LCD HD display of 1280 x 720 resolution covered with 2.5D curved glass. The sensor is housed below the display and is claimed to unlock the device within 0.5 seconds. Bezel area above the display houses ear-piece, 8-mega pixel front camera and a host of sensors.

On the rear, the device features a13 megapixel camera with f2.0 aperture and phase detection auto focus. There is two-tone LED flash to complement the camera performance during low-light. Also, the secondary microphone is placed in between flash and camera unit. signature logo is placed in the centre that adds to the overall aesthetics of the device.

The Zenphone 3S runs Android 7.0 Nougat based ZenUI 3.0 out of the box. The customised software offers extra goodies like multi-window mode, ZenMotion Touch Gesture, Bluelight filter, and GameGenie. Running the show is MediaTek MT6750 octa-core processor, which is clocked at 1.5GHz.

The device is equipped with 3GB RAM and 32GB in-built storage. The storage can be further expanded via microSD card slot that supports microSD up to 2TB. The device support dual-sim with support.



