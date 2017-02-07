Asus Zenphone 3S Max launched in India, priced at Rs 14,999
The device houses mammoth 5,000mAh Li-polymer battery, which can charge other smartphones as well
Khalid Anzar |
New DelhiFebruary 7, 2017 Last Updated at 14:18 IST
Asus Zenphone 3S Max
The Asus Zenphone 3S Max, a new variant in Asus Max family, is launched in India priced at Rs 14,999/- and will be available across all retail outlets and e-commerce portal starting today i.e. February 7, 2017.
Successor to already famous Asus Zenphone 3 Max, the Zenphone 3S Max is a new powerhouse from the stable of Asus. Just like other Max devices, the standout feature of Asus Zenphone 3S Max is the massive battery, which is housed in a sleek compact design.
The Asus Zenphone 3S Max sports a metal body made of aluminium. Inside the aluminium shell, the device houses a 5,000mAh Li-polymer battery, which Asus claims to offer exceptional standby and screen-on time. The Asus ZenFone 3S Max supports reverse charging capability -- it can act as a power bank to charge other smartphones as well.
On the front, the device features 5.2-inch IPS LCD HD display of 1280 x 720 resolution covered with 2.5D curved glass. The fingerprint sensor is housed below the display and is claimed to unlock the device within 0.5 seconds. Bezel area above the display houses ear-piece, 8-mega pixel front camera and a host of sensors.
On the rear, the device features a13 megapixel camera with f2.0 aperture and phase detection auto focus. There is two-tone LED flash to complement the camera performance during low-light. Also, the secondary microphone is placed in between flash and camera unit. Asus signature logo is placed in the centre that adds to the overall aesthetics of the device.
The Asus Zenphone 3S Max runs Android 7.0 Nougat based ZenUI 3.0 out of the box. The customised software offers extra goodies like multi-window mode, ZenMotion Touch Gesture, Bluelight filter, and GameGenie. Running the show is MediaTek MT6750 octa-core processor, which is clocked at 1.5GHz.
The device is equipped with 3GB RAM and 32GB in-built storage. The storage can be further expanded via microSD card slot that supports microSD up to 2TB. The device support dual-sim with VoLTE support.
