From technical pilot to that simply draw design inspiration from flight, these are extra-special pieces for those who appreciate the language of air travel, writes David Graver.



Bremont Special Edition 1918



In three exemplary variations, Bremont’s Special Edition 1918 commemorate next year’s centenary for Great Britain's Royal Air Force. Inside each 43mm automatic watch —hewn from either stainless steel, rose gold, or white gold —is a modified automatic chronometer movement. Here, the dial features the brand’s first ever moonphase complication. There’s rigorous attention to detail in these watches, exemplified by the rotor material: metal and wood veneer from four original RAF aircraft flown during World War I and World War II.

Price: $11,495 - $22,995 Source: Bremont

Patek Philippe Calatrava PIlot Travel Ref 5524G



A stunning example of the potential for aviation-inspired watches, Patek Philippe’s Calatrava Pilot Travel Ref 5524G offers a dual- zone mechanism — quite handy for frequent flyers.

It’s 43mm in white gold with a sapphire crystal caseback, offering a glimpse at the 21K gold central rotor. Gold applied numerals glow from the classy yet contemporary, blue-varnished dial.

Price: $42,446 Source: Patek Philippe



Oris Big Crown Propilot Calibre 111



A watch for contemporary pilots, Oris’s Big Crown Propilot Calibre 111 more than embodies the spirit of — it delivers attributes required for aviators. Beating at the heart of this 44mm stainless-steel piece is the brand’s proprietary, hand-wound Oris 111 movement, with a whopping 240-hour power reserve. On the blue dial, one finds big SuperLuminova-coated numerals. Altogether, this is about simplicity and readability.

Price: $5,500 Source: ORid



