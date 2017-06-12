Baahubali The Game: Clash of Clan in disguise, with a desi touch

Ardent fans might already have got the answer to arguably the most ubiquitous question of the past year – “ ne ko kyon maara?’ – but that hardly seems to have tempered the excitement around the mythical story of After the movie made its millions, now ‘ The Game’ is raking in the moolah.

Developed by Bengaluru-based Moonfrog Labs and Baahubali’s producers Arka Media Works and Graphic India, the game has so far been downloaded more than 5 million times from the Google PlayStore and has a rating of 4.4 stars out of 5. Since its launch on April 28, it has been the most downloaded gaming app in India, according to the company.

Business Standard reviewed ‘ The Game’ to see how it compares with similar play, such as ‘Clash of Clans’. Here’s what we found:

Getting started

‘ The Game’ is available on Google PlayStore. With a size of 22.52 MB, it is light and quick to load. Once downloaded, it asks for default language choice from among English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

There is no way to sign up and create a specific login for this game, so you can either play as a guest or log in using your Facebook credentials. Signing in with your Facebook account also allows you to connect at a later stage with other friends playing the game.

Setting up

After the initial set-up, the game takes you to the virtual world of Baahubali’s and provides relevant tips and information about the game. Pay attention to the tips as they explain how you can prepare to fight the evil forces of Kalakeya.

The game’s aesthetics and flow

In look, feel and flow, ‘ The Game’ draws heavily from other online multiplayer games like It gives a similar background where you have to level up your base and build a better defence. To advance offensive capabilities, unlock new units, or get special powers, you can use earned or purchased coins.

The game offers single player and multiplayer online gaming options. In the single mode, the only objective is to defeat the Kalakeya, which in this case is your computer opponent. You get enough tips in this mode to prepare for the more exciting multiplayer mode.

In the multiplayer mode, you compete against a real person who could come attacking anytime. So, you need to consistently up your skills and join forces with other friends playing this game for better defence and a stronger kingdom.