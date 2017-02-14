Before the trip, how about a virtual test drive?

From raising money for St Jude Children’s Research Hospital to rolling out a new airline
business class service, travel
companies and tourism
boards are increasingly turning to virtual reality
to expand their reach and entice prospective clients.
In November, for instance, the Tourism
Authority of Thailand released four 360-degree videos, including one on an elephant sanctuary near Chiang Mai and another on the Khao Luang Cave in western Thailand.
“With social media and distribution channels so fragmented, we have to appeal to the senses of consumers,” said Steven Johnson Stevenson, the authority’s marketing manager for the Eastern United States.
“We want them to be able to touch, feel, see and hopefully one day smell Thailand.”
Virtual reality, he added, “allows consumers to interact with us in a way they never have before”.
Cathy Tull, senior vice-president of marketing for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, said virtual reality
let consumers “test drive” a destination. The most popular of the 30 360-degree videos that the Las Vegas authority has released since March is an actual drive down Las Vegas Boulevard.
“They get to experience a destination,” Tull said. “It allows them to make a decision to come.”
In January 2016, Tourism
Australia introduced a series of 360-degree films depicting aquatic and coastal travel
experiences there, including snorkelling in the great barrier reef and watching the sun set over Sydney Harbour.
“We have a very competitive landscape in destination marketing, with national tourist offices spending a lot of money,” said Lisa Ronson, the group’s chief marketing officer. “We need to be able to tell the story of Australia in new and engaging ways.”
Then there is the desire of some companies to appear cutting-edge. Maria Walter, managing director of product development and brand strategy for United Airlines, said one reason it had opted to use virtual reality
to begin promoting its new Polaris business class service last summer was that the technology
could help the carrier re-establish itself as an innovator.
More than 10,000 people
— members of the general public and travel
trade, as well as United employees — watched a 360-degree virtual reality
demonstration of Polaris at roadshows in the carrier’s domestic hub cities last year. More will do so at events this year in Europe, Asia and Australia.
Many people
who watched the demonstration last year were using virtual reality
for the first time, Walter said. “It definitely got their attention in a way a brochure would not,” she said.
Henry Harteveldt, travel
analyst for Atmosphere Research, suggested that premium travel
brands, as well as destinations trying to reposition themselves or reach a new group of consumers, were turning to virtual reality
because it provided “authentic, breakthrough creative content”.
“You can’t just have an ad,” he said. “You have to have an experience.”
One of the earliest adopters of virtual reality
was Marriott Hotels, which in 2014 introduced “teleporter” booths that it took to hotels around the United States, letting guests experience a black-sand beach in Maui.
© 2017 New York Times News Service
