Beyond IRCTC: Here are top five apps to digitally plan your train travel

With the travel season still on, wondering how to book your next train

Following are some key to solve your booking toils:

Ixigo App

Launched in 2007, ixigo is India's leading travel meta-search engine app, connecting over 80 million travelers with content and deals from over 25,000 online and offline travel and hospitality businesses. ixigo aggregates and compares real-time travel information, prices and availability for flights, trains, buses, cabs, hotels, packages and destinations.

It is one of the most downloaded Train information app on Google app store even more than ixigo's mission is to simplify the lives of travelers by building that make their travel search and planning hassle-free.

It gives you all the information to support your journey be it Ticket Booking, PNR status, Live Train status, cab bookings etc. It is a Multi lingual app which is available in seven languages and also works with no internet when it comes to cab bookings.

Travelkhana

This is one app every foodie would love. It's quite understandable that a lot of us are bored of having the pantry food that is served in While it's pretty hard to kill time in a train journey, tasty food always comes to the rescue.

TravelKhana is an app that allows you to order your favorite dishes on the move. All you need to do is open the app, select your favorite food and order it using your PNR number or train details. Hot and fresh food will be delivered at your seat!

Paytm

Paytm is one of the best digital wallets to make payments while travelling through train or other modes. It allows you to add your Credit/Debit cards and link your bank account to it. Make use of QR code to send and receive payments easily.

PaytM mobile wallet allows you to do online mobile recharge, make payments and more from your mobile during cashless and needful times. It is available for Android, iOS, and Windows Mobile Phone.

R-Mitra

R-Mitra is a mobile-based application system introduced by Eastern Railway, to ensure women's safety. It is an "extremely useful app" that could be used by regional railways nation-wide. It is a big challenge to deal with crime within railway properties.

The basic function of R-Mitra (Railway Mobile Instant Tracking Response and Assistance) is to alert the nearest RPF inspector and divisional security control room in case of any emergency with the press of a button only. Thus it's a very important app while travelling by train at times of emergency and need.

Clean My Coach

In line with Modi government's 'Swachh Bharat' mission, 'Clean My Coach' is a mobile app for all long-distance In this app a passenger can file an online complaint which will be attended within 15 minutes.

This app is made to ensure speedy cleaning of coaches or toilets in long-distance which have housekeeping facilities on-board. To file a complaint the passengers have to just feed in their PNR number on the mobile app to register complaints related to their coach.

Soon after a passenger lodges complaint, an SMS with details of the coach and berth number will be forwarded to an attendant on the train instantly. Once the complaint is attended to, the attendant will have to seek an acknowledgement from the complainant.

