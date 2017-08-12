BlackBerry KEYone: All work, not enough play

In all the years I have used phones with touchscreens, something was missing. Four days into the review of the BlackBerry KEYone (Rs 39,900), I found out what: it was the feel of a physical keyboard. The phone feels solid and a tad heavy; the black understated style feels at home in the boardroom. I was looking forward to using the 35-key backlit keyboard, but it took me four days to get used to typing on the physical keyboard again. Because of the tactile feedback, I ended up making fewer mis-types once I was set. Also, even if I encountered sharp turns on my commute, ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?