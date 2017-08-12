BlackBerry KEYone: All work, not enough play

In all the years I have used phones with touchscreens, something was missing. Four days into the review of the BlackBerry KEYone (Rs 39,900), I found out what: it was the feel of a physical keyboard. The phone feels solid and a tad heavy; the black understated style feels at home in the boardroom. I was looking forward to using the 35-key backlit keyboard, but it took me four days to get used to typing on the physical keyboard again. Because of the tactile feedback, I ended up making fewer mis-types once I was set. Also, even if I encountered sharp turns on my commute, ...