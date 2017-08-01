BlackBerry KEYone with DTEK security, Android Nougat launched at Rs 39,990

BlackBerry, the smartphone owned by Canada-based multinational company Research in Motion (RIM), has launched the KEYone limited edition black in partnership with India-based telecommunication company Optiemum. The smartphone will go on sale from August 8, exclusively through Amazon India, for Rs 39,990.

The KEYone is a first smartphone in India from the stable of to support dual-SIM. The device features 4.5-inch screen of 1620 x 1080 resolution covered with Gorilla Glass 4. The smartphone features Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, coupled with 64 GB internal memory and 4 GB of RAM. The storage is expandable up to 2 TB using microSD card.

The KEYone sports full-fledged physical keyboard with touch support. The fingerprint scanner is placed beneath the space button, which is assisted with dual-LED notification lights. The keyboard also supports touch-based gestures for text input and shortcuts that can be customised for different apps and functions.

The KEYone sports 12-megapixel rear camera, assisted with dual LED flash, and 8 MP wide-angle front facing selfie camera. The device is powered by a 3,505 mAh battery, which supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 for faster recharge times. The smartphone runs Android Nougat out of the box coupled with For enterprise level security, the KEYone is equipped with DTEK security suite that tracks, notifies and manages the activities of the smartphone