BlackBerry launches new software for secure 'connected' cars

IANS  |  San Francisco 

BlackBerry has launched a new software platform to help automakers create safe and secure connected vehicles.

The new platform called "QNX Hypervisor 2.0" is based on QNX SDP 7.0, BlackBerry's secure 64-bit embedded operating system that enables developers to partition and isolate safety-critical environments from non-safety critical environments and minimise risk.

"If hackers can access a car through a non-critical ECU system, they can tamper or take over safety-critical areas, such as the steering system, brakes or engine. BlackBerry's QNX Hypervisor 2.0 safeguards against these types of attacks," said John Wall, Senior Vice President and Head of BlackBerry QNX.

BlackBerry's "QNX Hypervisor 2.0" creates virtual software containers such that any hiccup or breach in a single car functional domain can be isolated and does not impact or create vulnerabilities in other domains of the car.

The company also announced that Qualcomm Technologies has adopted "QNX Hypervisor 2.0" as part of certain digital cockpit solutions.

"The QNX Hypervisor 2.0 will assist automakers in taking greater advantage of the power of our Snapdragon automotive platform," added Nakul Duggal, Vice President, Product Management, Automotive, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

