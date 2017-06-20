BlackBerry Secure gets security boost with 'Enterprise of Things'

As the Internet of Things (IoT) is transforming how we live, BlackBerry's 'Enterprise of Things' will now transform how we work as the Canadian company on Tuesday announced productivity and security enhancements to its enterprise software platform.

As part of "BlackBerry Secure" platform, BlackBerry "Enterprise Mobility Suite" provides secure, management policies and controls across key platforms, including iOS, Android, Windows 10, macOS, and Samsung Knox and device ownership models.

"The explosion of devices and consumer applications is making it increasingly difficult for enterprises to balance information security and compliance with productivity and connectivity," said Billy Ho, Executive Vice President of Enterprise Software at BlackBerry, in a statement.

"We offer a Unified Endpoint Management platform that lets companies secure and manage these devices, plus the associated applications. By making it easier to use, we are removing one of the biggest IT challenges — getting employees to use corporate applications," Ho added.

The solution can be delivered on premises, as a and now includes new features to improve productivity and security.

Consumers can manage and secure Microsoft Office 365 Mobile applications such as Word, Excel and PowerPoint from BlackBerry.

Users of "BlackBerry Access" will now be able to securely work with business data on their personal or BYOL (Bring-Your-Own-Laptop) and MacOS computers.

"BlackBerry Analytics" can now track daily and monthly active users, daily minutes used, usage by OS type and version, daily launch count and user engagement by feature.

BlackBerry has extended its endpoint management software capabilities to include modern workforce devices such as smart glasses. Applications specific to wearables can also be securely managed.