Bose SoundLink Revolve+: For your everyday needs

Since I listen to a lot of classical music, wireless speakers aren’t exactly my best friends. Still, there are times when you do need them, especially the portable ones, such as at impromptu get-togethers and the like.

Thus, when I got my hands on the SoundLink Revolve+ (Rs 24,500), I had an open mind.

I quickly paired my iPhone with the Revolve+, opened Apple Music and played This Is What You Came For by Calvin Harris. The Revolve + was placed in the middle of a mid-sized hall and then I put the speaker at full blast — there was no distortion, but the disturbance led to my wife rushing to the room! Before I was “persuaded” to lower the volume, I noticed the bass was also deep and full; and the moment I placed the speaker next to a wall, the bass effect seemed to be enhanced by bouncing off the wall, when I played David Guetta’s This One’s for You.

One can pair multiple devices with the Revolve+, which also pairs over NFC and has useful voice prompts to pair, and switch between them seamlessly. One can also connect devices using the Aux cable. Next I switched to the track Kun Faya Kun from the Bollywood film Rockstar, where the warmth and the depth came through, but I was a bit disappointed with the highs. That said, the mids and vocals were excellent. I also paired it with my iPad and watched Dangal on Netflix, where it worked quite well as an external speaker. What’s more, I was also able to use Siri over the speaker, while phone and FaceTime calls using the speaker were also excellent. And its splash-proof and dust-proof to boot.

One can also mount the speaker on a tripod or a wall stand; or carry it around using the handle. The speakers aren’t too heavy and the Revolve+ lasted me for more than a week when I used it daily for a couple of hours, at 30 per cent of the volume. But I had to charge the speaker overnight using the microUSB cable when it ran out of juice.

The SoundLink Revolve+ is the best wireless everyday speaker currently available in the market and well worth the premium; just don’t expect audiophile-quality sound or listen to classical music.