Buy ASUS Zenfone AR exclusively on Flipkart; launch set for July 13

Taiwanese smartphone-maker ASUS's much anticipated augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) -enabled smartphone "Zenfone AR" will be released exclusively on e-retailer Flipkart, according to industry sources.

The smartphone is set to be launched on July 13.

The smartphone is powered with Google's Tango AR programme and DayDream VR software to change the way consumers interact with the world.

Announced at CES 2017 early this year in Las Vegas, the smartphone will sport 8GB RAM, backed by a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, specially customised for Google Tango.

The smartphone, with its advanced and immersive experience, is poised to push the boundaries of reality.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)