Buy Google Play recharge codes with Paytm

Paytm
customers can select the 'Google Play' option on their Paytm
app, enter their mobile number and the desired amount to receive a unique recharge code through SMS and e-mail which can then be redeemed on Google Play
to recharge Google Play
accounts instantly.
"By enabling users on our platform to purchase a Google Play
recharge code through a simple one-click process, we would help our Android users to seamlessly recharge their Google Play
accounts to enjoy the paid content, apps and games on the Google Play
Store," said Shankar Nath, Senior Vice President Paytm, in a statement.
Google Play recharge codes
would be made available through Paytm
and US-based electronic payment service Euronet Worldwide will power and process these transactions, the statement read.
