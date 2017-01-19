Buy Google Play recharge codes with Paytm

Mobile payment platform on Thursday launched an option to buy on its platform, enabling Android users to recharge their accounts hassle-free.

customers can select the 'Google Play' option on their app, enter their mobile number and the desired amount to receive a unique recharge code through SMS and e-mail which can then be redeemed on to recharge accounts instantly.

"By enabling users on our platform to purchase a recharge code through a simple one-click process, we would help our Android users to seamlessly recharge their accounts to enjoy the paid content, apps and games on the Store," said Shankar Nath, Senior Vice President Paytm, in a statement.

would be made available through and US-based electronic payment service Euronet Worldwide will power and process these transactions, the statement read.