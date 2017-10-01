Buyers turn down latest iPhones on twin counts of price, innovation

After a cold response at the doors of corporate resellers for the latest iPhones -- and Plus, smartphone users have said the lack of innovation coupled with high-price of the devices have affected their decision to buy the flagship models. After a cold response at the doors of corporate resellers for the latest iPhones -- and Plus, smartphone users have said the lack of innovation coupled with high-price of the devices have affected their decision to buy the flagship models.

The 64GB costs Rs 64,000 while the 256GB variant will be available for Rs 77,000. The Plus starts at Rs 73,000 for 64GB while the 256GB variant will cost Indian users Rs 86,000.

The iPhone X, which marks the 10th anniversary of the device, will be launched in on November 3 and will cost the users Rs 89,000 (64 GB model) and Rs 1.02 lakh (256 GB).

IANS found that people, who converged at several reseller stores in the NCR region after the new flagships were available in on September 29, were put off by "no or less innovation".

"I am not buying this It has got a hefty price tag with no or less innovation. It is not a value-for-money product," Sidharath Arya, who came to check the latest iPhones at iWorld in Kamla Nagar, told IANS.

He said he would rather go for Android devices as they are better when it comes to bringing fresh features aboard.

Another heavy smartphone user, Gaurav Sharma, said he would not buy an because "even is not sure of its innovation in this device".

" made obsolete in a matter of minutes by announcing ultra-expensive The A11 Bionic chip is powerful, but Apple, known for its innovation, has not done anything great in the latest flagship. There are several other factors that pursue people to buy a device. The doesn't have them," he added.

Talking about the price, Abhishek Singh, who works as an engineer, told IANS that he was disappointed when he saw the prices of the new devices.

"Had launched and Plus with 'Super Retina' display, I would have bought it on the first day. Instead, they chose to incorporate the 'innovation' in highly-priced iPhone X, which is beyond the reach of several iPhone lovers," Singh added.

Echoing the responses, Shobhit Dev, who is a professional photographer, said he was disappointed with iPhone 7 last year and expected a lot from this time around.

"I read a lot about being a major market for and expected a great deal from iPhone this year. However, by looking at the devices and pricing, I think planned wrongly to tap the nerves of Indians," he said.

Dev said that buying an would be a compromise when is around the corner.

"Then again, shelling out Rs 89,000 for the 'Super Premium' device is not my cup of tea. I would rather go for "

IANS found several iPhone users, who spoke highly of and said they would wait for to arrive in November.

Yatharth Sinha, who uses iPhone 6s, said he waited for iPhone 7 to do wonders but it failed.

"I waited for an extra year thinking would bring something new. launched with great features and new powerful camera. For sure, I'm not buying an iPhone 8, does the magic for me but I still need some time to comprehend the heavy price tag," he told IANS.

Another iPhone user, Sheeba Manzoor, said that although the reviews have not been that great, she would still buy the device.

"I am absolutely thinking of buying it as it will be an upgrade for a 5s user like me," she noted.

A similar response was noticed in the US after reviewers spoke less of the device's innovation earlier this month and the queues outside stores were shorter than previous years.

