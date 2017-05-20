Casio Runner's Collection and Noise Loop: A tale of two dials

Casio Runner's Collection and Noise Loop are ideal for running and training

Small but tough Casio is best known for its G-Shock watches. Though mostly aimed at men, it appeals to both sexes because of its rugged design. In 1994, Casio launched the “Baby-G” series, essentially a feminine G-Shock. This time, Casio has introduced a “Runner’s Collection” featuring the Baby-G watches. I got my hands on the Baby-G BGA-240 watch that is quite similar in appearance to the other G-Shock watches. Meant for women who are fitness freaks or runners, I was unsure as to how it would be of use, considering I’m neither. ...

Kakoli Chakraborty