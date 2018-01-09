CES 2018: From digital cockpit to 5G, Samsung unveils futuristic car tech

Electronics Co Ltd unveiled its first set of components for and infotainment solutions developed with Harman International, which it bought about a year ago in a major push into the auto electronics market.

The automotive industry is one of the fastest-growing segments of the market, with carmakers looking to add more autonomous features as the race to put on the road heats up.

At an annual trade show in Las Vegas this week, Electronics unveiled an automotive camera system featuring collision warning, lane-departure warning, and adaptive cruise control, developed in collaboration with Harman.

bought Harman in an $8 billion deal that closed in March 2017, the biggest overseas acquisition ever by a South Korean company.

plans to begin shipping the camera system, which is built on machine learning and augmented reality, this year.

It did not give details on the exact timing.

also showcased a "digital cockpit" that allows drivers to personalise cars even if they do not own them as it pulls users' profile from their mobile devices and cloud.

Harman and outlined their plan to deliver 5G for cars, adding Harman had secured a "leading European automaker" as a client.

in September had announced that it set up a strategic business unit for autonomous and advanced driver assistance services, together with a $300 million fund to invest in automotive start-ups and