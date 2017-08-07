Chatbots: An AI tool that companies value for improving customer experience

Last week, news of Facebook shutting down chatbots after they ostensibly created their own language once again set off the age-old debate around man versus machine. While proponents and detractors quibble over one reported incident, no one can deny that artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) tools are becoming more and more integral to businesses today. In India too, companies of all sizes are adopting chatbots — applications designed with the aid of AI and ML to perform basic tasks like personalised communication — especially in the fields of banking ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?