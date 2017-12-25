Check if WhatsApp will work on your phone from Dec 31

Facebook-owned mobile messaging app will stop working on a number of platforms from December 31, the company has confirmed.

The messaging app will drop support for ' OS', ' 10', 'Windows Phone 8.0' and older platforms, from December 31, 2017, according to an express.co.uk report published on Monday.

"We will no longer actively develop for these platforms, some features may stop functioning at any time," said.

"These platforms don't offer the kind of capabilities we need to expand our app's features in the future. If you use one of these affected mobile devices, we recommend upgrading to a newer OS version, or to a newer running OS 4.0+, running iOS 7+, or Windows Phone 8.1+ so that you can continue using WhatsApp," the company added.

said that it will not work on ' S40' after December 2018. Also, the app will stop functioning correctly on OS version 2.3.7 and older, after February 1, 2020.

