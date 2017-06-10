TRENDING ON BS
IANS  |  Beijing 

China's WeChat launches feature to fight fake news

China's popular instant messaging app WeChat has launched a new feature that warns users if a news item circulating on its accounts is false.

The feature will notify users if a piece of news that they have received is deemed fake by Chinese censors, police or official media outlets, reports Efe news.

It is one of WeChat's "mini programmes" launched this year that function only within its platform, which Chinese netizens use for messaging, mobile payments, ordering food, and even renting bicycles.

The programme will also function as a social game, ranking users based on how many rumour-debunking articles they have read.

Users will also be notified if a news item they send to their friends is later found to be false.

WeChat has more than 900 million active users in China.

