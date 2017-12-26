Chinese app SHAREit picks India to test strategy against Facebook, Google

SHAREit, a Chinese social app, which allows users to exchange files without an internet connection, is looking to execute the second phase of its global growth strategy in India. The company has over 330 million users in India, largely from Tier-II and Tier-III cities. SHAREit now wants to expand and become a content delivery network to rival Google and Facebook.

Once the firm perfects the model, it says it will export this to its other large markets such as Indonesia, Vietnam, Latin America etc. “In small town India, when a customer purchases a smartphone ...