Confirmed: Huawei Mate 10 will have bezel-less screen; to take on iPhone 8

Chinese smartphone
manufacturer Huawei, the world's third-largest mobile phone supplier, is working on the Mate 10, which will be unveiled alongside the next-generation Apple
iPhone anniversary edition.
The Huawei
Mate series, of the flagship breed, has traditionally focused more on features than specifications. The Mate 10 is expected to take the legacy forward and come with latest technology, alongside bezel-less screen, a phenomenon that has been gaining popularity in the mobile phone industry.
In an interview with Bloomberg
, Huawei
CEO Richard Yu
said the Mate 10 would aim to trump Apple
and be unveiled around the same time as Apple’s next iPhone.
"We will have an even more powerful product," Yu said, adding: "The Mate 10 has much longer battery life with a full-screen display, quicker charging speed, better photographing capability and many other features that will help us compete with Apple.
"
The anniversary edition Apple
iPhone, which is due to be launched in the last quarter of the year, is also speculated to come with a bezel-less screen that might cover the complete front, dual-cameras at the rear and fingerprint scanner mounted under the power key.
In terms of specification, the Huawei
Mate 10 is speculated to have a big screen in the 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone
might take its power from Huawei's in-house HiSilicon Kirin 970 processor that will enable artificial intelligence, augmented reality and virtual reality capabilities in the smartphone.
