Confirmed: Huawei Mate 10 will have bezel-less screen; to take on iPhone 8

Chinese manufacturer Huawei, the world's third-largest mobile phone supplier, is working on the Mate 10, which will be unveiled alongside the next-generation iPhone anniversary edition.

The Mate series, of the flagship breed, has traditionally focused more on features than specifications. The Mate 10 is expected to take the legacy forward and come with latest technology, alongside bezel-less screen, a phenomenon that has been gaining popularity in the mobile phone industry.

In an interview with Bloomberg , CEO said the Mate 10 would aim to trump and be unveiled around the same time as Apple’s next iPhone.

"We will have an even more powerful product," Yu said, adding: "The Mate 10 has much longer battery life with a full-screen display, quicker charging speed, better photographing capability and many other features that will help us compete with "

The anniversary edition iPhone, which is due to be launched in the last quarter of the year, is also speculated to come with a bezel-less screen that might cover the complete front, dual-cameras at the rear and fingerprint scanner mounted under the power key.

In terms of specification, the Mate 10 is speculated to have a big screen in the 18:9 aspect ratio. The might take its power from Huawei's in-house HiSilicon Kirin 970 processor that will enable artificial intelligence, augmented reality and virtual reality capabilities in the