Coolpad Cool Play 6 launched for Rs 14,999, to be sold online from Sep 4

The 6GB RAM Cool Play 6 smartphone launched for the Indian market at Rs 14,999 will be available exclusively on from September 4, the company has said.

The phone unveiled here on Sunday at an event comes in a metal body and sports a bezel display. It has a 5.5-inch Full HD display with 1080 x 1980 pixels screen resolution.

Powered by 1.95GHz Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 processor Cool Play 6 would be the most affordable 6GB RAM smartphone in India. It also has a fingerprint sensor.

India and the US have now become two of the largest markets for overseas.

"We have always believed in launching products that start a trend in the market and Cool Play 6 is yet another winner from Coolpad," James Du, Global CEO, Group, told reporters.

"We are also coming with exclusive services centres in India with plan to have these in at least five cities in the next six months," Du said.

The phone will be available exclusively on in from September 4, in two colour variants -- gold and black, announced.

The phone offers 64GB of internal storage and packs 13 MP + 13 MP dual primary camera and a 8 MP front shooter for selfies.

It has 4000 mAh, non-removable Li-Po battery with a standby time up to 300 hours, with support for USB Type-C reversible connector and Dual SIM (Nano), the company said.

The phone runs on Android 7.1.1. The Android 8.0 OTA update will be provided by December, said.

"In the last couple of years has done well and we have beaten even our own estimates. Year 2017 has been a game changer for in India and we continue to put our resources in the country with a plan to achieve 50 per cent growth to extend our market share to six per cent of the total market in India," Syed Tajuddin, CEO, India, said.

"We already have offline presence in eight states with a reach in 3,000 multi-brand outlets and have plans to expand it to a total number of 18 states in the next one year," Tajuddin said.

" smartphones have a 25 per cent market share on in the Rs 8,000 category," he added.