Coolpad to enhance play in premium smartphone segment

Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Handset maker Coolpad is looking at expanding its play in the premium smartphone category and may bring out a device priced around Rs 40,000 in the coming months.

"We will focus on all price categories. We are looking at bringing in a device priced around Rs 40,000. It will be with the best-in-class features. We will not leave this (premium) segment empty," Coolpad India CEO Syed Tajuddin told PTI.



The company today launched Cool 1 -- priced at Rs 13,999 -- sporting a dual rear 13-megapixel and 8MP front camera. It features a 5.5-inch display, 1.8GHz octa-core processor, 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB in-built memory and 4,000 mAh battery.

The smartphone will be available for purchase from January 5 exclusively on Amazon.In via open sales.

"India is among the top performing markets for Coolpad where we have sold close to 3 million units. We are constantly innovating and bringing products that the consumers want. Under the dual-brand strategy we aim to earn a spot within the top 5 smartphone manufacturers in China and in India," he said.

He added that the company aims to capture 4 per cent market share in the coming year as it expands its presence in the Indian market, including offline retail space.

