Data scandal: After Facebook, Twitter also sold data to Cambridge Analytica

After Facebook, another major has now been caught up in the data scandal involving Cambridge Analytica, the British political consulting firm which collected the data of nearly 87 million users without their knowledge and permission, according to a media report.

Aleksandr Kogan, who created tools for that allowed the political consultancy to psychologically profile and target voters, bought the data from the microblogging website in 2015, before the recent scandal came to light, reported.

Kogan had established (GSR), which was granted access to data. The academic said the information had only been used to create "brand reports" and "survey extender tools" and that he had not violated Twitter's policies.

Kogan bought tweets, usernames, photos, profile pictures and location data from over a five-month period between December 2014 and April 2015 through his GSR, the report said.

Earlier this month, had admitted making a "huge mistake" as personal data of up to 87 million users may have been improperly shared with

Zuckerberg, 33, had said that he accepted blame for the data leak, which has angered users, advertisers and lawmakers, while also saying he was still the right person to head the company he founded.

According to the report, while most tweets are public, charges companies and organisations to collect them en masse.

Large datasets are particularly useful for building a pattern of public opinion or receptiveness to certain topics and ideas, although bans companies from using the data to derive sensitive political information or matching it with personal information obtained elsewhere, it said.

" has also made the policy decision to from all accounts owned and operated by This decision is based on our determination that operates using a business model that inherently conflicts with acceptable Ads business practices," a said.

" may remain an organic user on our platform, in accordance with the Rules," the added.

A said the company used for but insisted that it had never "undertaken a project with GSR focusing on data and has never received data from GSR".

It added that " is a data-driven marketing agency and does not manipulate political views."



Kogan told the House of Commons Digital, Culture, last week that his company, GSR, was created in 2014 purely to create datasets for the group of

GSR developed a app that reportedly collected data from people who signed up to use the app as well as information from their friends, without the explicit approval of all involved. Kogan accused Cambridge Analytica's now-suspended of "total fabrication" when it came to denying the links between and GSR's data.

companies have come under intense scrutiny over reports that failed to protect the privacy of its users. Companies like tend to have access to less private information than

About 270,000 people downloaded Kogan's personality-quiz app, which shared information on the people and their friends that then was improperly passed to

Zuckerberg has testified in front of about the misuse of data, and lawmakers have called on and Google's India-born to testify as well.