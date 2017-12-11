Data tracker: Digital bridges the generation gap

At 270 million, millennials make up the largest age group in India today, which in turn makes them the most coveted segment for marketers.

But from 2019, their size will start diminishing, encouraging marketers to expand their focus to consumers across other age groups especially because, as a survey by Nielsen shows, older age groups are taking to digital transactions with greater enthusiasm in India Trends in digital adoption and usage reveal that Gen X consumers are increasingly growing their appetite for budding technology Demonetisation has sped up the adoption of online ...