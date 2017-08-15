Data Tracker: The digital effect

Within a few years, technology has transformed the way we shop and sell. The appearance of chat bots and the use of data to engage customers in a targeted fashion have changed expectations among customers and retailers. A report by Nielsen Global lists what customers look for in the new age and what a chatbot must have to be a meaningful via-media between buyers and retailers. People love conversational interfaces The adoption of chatbot interfaces has been rapid. Apple’s Siri first appeared less than six years ago, but already IBM, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?