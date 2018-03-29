Detel launches 4 feature phones with Panic button; price starts at Rs 599

Home-grown feature phone brand on March 28 launched four -- D1 Boom, D4 Prime, D120 and D500. Designed keeping in mind the Government of India’s regulations regarding women safety. The have a or SOS button that sends message to police authorities and connects call to emergency number 112.

The D1 Boom and D4 Prime are priced at Rs 699 and Rs 599, respectively. The D120 and D500 are priced at Rs 649. The phones would go on sale exclusively on B2BAdda.com.

The key feature of the is the panic button, which is housed in phones’ numeric key 5. In case of emergency, a long press on number key 5 activates the panic mode and make five calls to emergency number 112, followed by 5 SMSs sent to police authority and another 3 to family and friends.

Speaking at the launch, Mr Yogesh Bhatia, MD, S G Corporate Mobility (parent company of Detel), stated, “We envision a world where all women feel safe and secure, anytime, anywhere. Therefore taking a step ahead in this direction, and at the same time abiding by the government’s guidelines, we are glad to bring to our customers our new feature phones, embedded with a panic button”

In terms of features, the D1 Boom boasts a big speaker. All four sports 1.8-inch screen, dual SIM support, auto call recorder, digital camera, video recorder, wireless FM, torch , FM recorder, audio/video player and call blacklist. The come with 1 year warranty.

D1 Boom and D4 Prime are powered by a 1,600 mAh and a 650 mAh battery, respectively. D120 and D500 are powered by 1,050 mAh battery and comes with memory card slot to expand the memory by up to 16GB.

The also offer multi-language support including English, Hindi, Punjabi, Kannada, Telugu, Bengali , etc.