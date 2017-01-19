Dial 14444 for cashless: All you should know about Cash-Mukt India helpline





Government had sought Nasscom's help in providing support on a mass scale to people.



The helpline number is 14444.

The helpline has been running from December 15 and has received over 3 lakh calls. This service will continue to remain free till March 31.

Around 130 employees from the BPOs involved are manning phones at various cities around India.

Other companies involved are Tata Business Support Services, Tech Mahindra, Genpact, Intelenet Global Services and Aegis.

“It is a one-of-a-kind effort in which the IT industry — perhaps for the first time — has come together and provided support to the government free of charge,” said Jagdish Mitra, chief strategy officer at Tech Mahindra.

“This is a Nasscom initiative and we agreed with the sentiment of the government. So we decided to offer the services pro bono till March 31, till the time the government realises the worth of this and sets it up on a permanent basis,” said Kanwar B Singh, operation director at Intelenet Global Services.

Calling the helpline, one gets the option conversing in Hindi or English. The helpline is designed to educate the people about various transactions methods and how can they use it.

The helpline clearly states that it does not address grievances.

The helpline offers information on Mobile transactions, BHIM app, USSD, credit card and debit card usage and UPI. Choosing one of these options, a person can get full information on how to use these methods for transactions.

The helpline tells how to use the various options of payments, how much will they cost etc.

Overall, it is user-friendly helpline, with a lot of useful information for people who are just switching to digital payment modes.