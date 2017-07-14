Did Samsung accidentally reveal Galaxy Note 8 on Twitter?

Weeks after it was rumoured that will launch its next flagship Galaxy Note 8 device in September to counter its biggest rival Apple, the South Korean giant has "accidentally" revealed the device on

In a tweet, promoted its new processor Exynos 8895 (commonly known as Exynos 9) that is used in the Galaxy S8 and

"Do what you want. Exynos will get things done. Learn more about Exynos8895," tweeted the message with an image of a device. But the smartphone used in the promotion was neither of the Galaxy S8 flagships.

The smartphone used in the photo has an Infinity Display which has even smaller bezels than the Galaxy S8 and

This matches almost exactly with the images that were leaked in June when it was reported that Galaxy Note 8 will have a 6.2-inch display, dual cameras, 3,300 mAh battery, the Exynos 8895 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset and 6GB RAM.

It is also rumoured that this upcoming flagship will be priciest one till now with a price tag of $900. Interestingly, the next iPhone is also rumoured to be the costliest device till date with a cost price of $1,000 and will be launched in September.

