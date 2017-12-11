Digital fragmentation a threat to global growth of businesses

A new report from Accenture warns that “digital fragmentation” — the rise in restrictions on the free flow of data, IT products, IT services and IT talent across borders — is disrupting the global business environment and could inhibit companies’ strategies for growth and innovation.

The report argues that national policies causing “digital fragmentation” are often created with good intentions, such as improving data privacy and cyber security. Greater collaboration between companies and governments can help such policies meet their objectives ...