Beware! Hackers are using Modi's face to trick WhatsApp users

Swindlers are cashing in on Digital India drive by creating fake mobile recharge and govt websites

Social networking sites like WhatsApp, Facebook, et al, have become a breeding ground for phishing activities and spreading malicious links. According to a report published in India Today, swindlers are cashing in on drive by creating fake mobile recharge and government websites carrying name and picture of Modi and circulating the malicious link on social media platforms.



Recently, gullible users were hoodwinked by scamsters claiming that the PM wants to give free recharge worth Rs 500 to everyone in the country.



Just to set the record straight, the Prime Minister is not handing out free recharges. Nor is the government endorsing fake companies to provide recharge platforms.



Not only do these links offer free recharge, they also claim to offer an increase in withdrawal and deposit bank limits after taking all the banking and personal details.



"We have received complaints that a link of a website carrying name and picture of the prime minister was circulated which asked the user to recharge their mobile phone by Rs 500-1,000 and in return their telecom company will recharge it by double the amount. It also said this recharge offer is part of PM's latest scheme. Once the payment is made the website shows transaction failed but the money gets deducted. So the customer receives no bonus and ends up paying recharge amount to the fake portal," said a senior police officer of cyber cell to India Today.



Why are people not reporting such incidences?



According to a cyber security official, the amount deducted is less hence people don't feel the need to get too worked up.



Silence can cost you more than few bucks



Scamsters make huge gain out of these recharges. They gain access to contacts and other important features of the phone. Divulging any personal details on the site or even clicking on the link could make you vulnerable to an attack.



Such malicious links not only can affect your device, but may also seep into your phone and steal data," said Kisalay Chaudhary, expert to India Today.



What should you do in case you get such messages?



Experts say that such messages must be deleted promptly. Don't leave any scope for accidentally tapping on malicious messages or forwarding it to your contacts.



Instances of such messages



According to NDTV, earlier this month, a fake link with the URL - http://balance.modi-gov.in/ had been in circulation on WhatsApp. it claimed to give free recharge of Rs 500. for every Indian. By clicking on the link, a user is taken to a webpage with all the major telecom companies' logos. The words 'Desh Badal Raha Hai' take centre space, and the website asks you to fill in information like mobile number, operator, and state. Once you fill in all the details and press the Recharge Now button, it takes you to a new page asking you to share the link with 15 friends.



No balance got transferred to any account, and an user just ended up sharing personal details with spammers.





A similar fake message went viral when first introduced video calling. A link indicating that users need an invite to activate video calling went viral on WhatsApp, with many users falling prey to it. The website had fake screenshots of video calling as well to dupe users.



Rise of in India



The recent cyber security breaches of websites of several Indian missions abroad and accounts, stealing of health data, and compromise of bank accounts have raised the red flag for more comprehensive policies on countering these attacks in India.



In a report published in The Times of India, experts say, 'In the past few years, India has witnessed a series of hacks and other cybercrimes, especially by those claiming allegiance to Pakistan. Around 56% of the cases from January 2013 to May 2016 have been those of website defacement, which experts put in the harmless category, something which even amateurs can carry out.'



According to cyber security experts, demonetisation has opened a Pandora's box of cybercrime, most of which is not reported.



India stands 11th in the world when it comes cybercrime, and contributes 3% of the total number of cybercrimes that take place across the world.



A lot of hackers are taking advantage of the opportunity and are stealing people's credit card, debit card and net banking details. Fraudsters call and ask for details of people's cards while posing as bank officials. They then use the details to transfer money into mobile wallet accounts, experts said.



Business Standard reports that cybersecurity incidents are seeing a rise in India, with a total of 39,730 incidents reported in the first 10 months of 2016, as against 44,679 and 49,455 observed during the years 2014 and 2015 respectively. Quoting a recent ASSOCHAM-PwC joint study, it said, that number of mobile frauds is expected to grow by 65% in 2017. Credit and debit card fraud cases have topped the cybercrime charts and increased six times in the last three years.

