DSCI, Lockheed Martin launch cybersecurity portal CyberAware

Aiming to make small and medium businesses (SMBs) aware of threats, the Data Security Council of India (DSCI) and US-based security and aerospace company have launched an online education portal.

Called CyberAware, the platform includes computer-based training modules on cyber threats and internet security awareness, games and videos that showcase real life IT and scenarios for Industrial Training Institutes.

" is an educational portal and an effort to empower the workforce of SMBs and Industrial Training Institutes for a safe and secure online presence," Rama Vedashree, CEO of DSCI, said in a statement.

" could be extremely beneficial in heightening awareness. The time is ripe for a national-focused cyber awareness effort and education platform," added Phil Shaw, Chief Executive at India.