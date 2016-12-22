DSCI, Lockheed Martin launch cybersecurity portal CyberAware

-
Aiming to make small and medium businesses (SMBs) aware of cyber security threats, the Data Security Council of India (DSCI) and US-based security and aerospace company Lockheed Martin have launched an online cyber security education portal.
Called CyberAware, the platform includes computer-based training modules on cyber threats and internet security awareness, cyber security games and videos that showcase real life IT and cyber security scenarios for Industrial Training Institutes.
"CyberAware is an educational portal and an effort to empower the workforce of SMBs and Industrial Training Institutes for a safe and secure online presence," Rama Vedashree, CEO of DSCI, said in a statement.
"CyberAware could be extremely beneficial in heightening cyber security awareness. The time is ripe for a national-focused cyber awareness effort and cyber security education platform," added Phil Shaw, Chief Executive at Lockheed Martin India.
