Emerging markets lag in the adoption of cloud-friendly policies: Study

India ranks 20th out of 24 leading IT economies, compared to its ranking of 18th in 2016, a sign that the legal and regulatory environment for cloud computing in the country is restricting cloud innovation, according to the 2018 Global Cloud Computing Scorecard released by BSA | The Software Alliance. In 2018, most nations continue to make improvements, but some markets are falling further behind.

Germany scored the highest on the Scorecard-due to its national cybersecurity policies and promotion of free trade-followed closely by Japan and the US. Bringing up the rear is a small group ...