ESPN brings SportsCenter show to Snapchat

US sports broadcaster launched its flagship programme on messaging app on Monday, reimagining the show that provides sports highlights and commentary into a short-form series.

The new show deepens the relationship between parent and parent Snap.

The sports network, which has made content since 2015, is trying to reach a younger audience, while the social media app, whose messages disappear after viewing, is adding more content in an effort to grow its user base beyond its core youth demographic. The partnership is a two-year deal and Snap and will share revenues, Snap said, though it declined to give specifics.

will air twice a day on during weekdays, and once a day on weekends. A roster of six hosts will give commentary and perspectives, including anchors Katie Nolan and Elle Duncan, and Radio host Jason Fitz, Snap said.

Sean Mills, Snap’s head of content programming, said helps round out the app’s stable of daily shows, which already includes news shows from CNN and NBC News, as well as an entertainment show called “The Rundown” from E! Network. Along with daily shows, Snap launched a joint venture studio with NBCUniversal last month to produce scripted shows to air on the app.