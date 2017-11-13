ESPN brings SportsCenter show to Snapchat

US sports broadcaster ESPN
launched its flagship SportsCenter
programme on messaging app Snapchat
on Monday, reimagining the show that provides sports highlights and commentary into a short-form series.
The sports network, which has made Snapchat
content since 2015, is trying to reach a younger audience, while the social media app, whose messages disappear after viewing, is adding more content in an effort to grow its user base beyond its core youth demographic. The partnership is a two-year deal and Snap and ESPN
will share revenues, Snap said, though it declined to give specifics.
SportsCenter
will air twice a day on Snapchat
during weekdays, and once a day on weekends. A roster of six hosts will give commentary and perspectives, including ESPN
anchors Katie Nolan and Elle Duncan, and ESPN
Radio host Jason Fitz, Snap said.
Sean Mills, Snap’s head of content programming, said SportsCenter
helps round out the app’s stable of daily shows, which already includes news shows from CNN
and NBC News
, as well as an entertainment show called “The Rundown” from E! Network
. Along with daily shows, Snap launched a joint venture studio with NBCUniversal last month to produce scripted shows to air on the app.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU