Exercise your vocal chords

Having reviewed earlier, I was keen to review the T-Buzzer karaoke mic/Bluetooth speaker. Resembling a mic, the device is golden in colour and is great for small gatherings.

The top of the device serves as the microphone, while the front is the Bluetooth speaker. On the stalk of the mic, there are five buttons — two mic controls and two speaker controls, and a power switch. The mic controls include an echo control button, which enables you to infuse echo in your recording, while the volume control lets you control the volume of the recording. Apart from the mic control, it houses the usual Bluetooth speaker buttons — for changing tracks, different modes and the volume rocker.

The device can be paired to your phone, tablet, or computer. The sound quality is pretty great. First I tested the speaker output. I played Iron Maiden’s Hallowed Be Thy Name and followed it with Kings of Leon’s Pyro. I didn’t notice a lot of loss and the sound was clear and sharp.

Next I put its USP to test. The mic is comfortable to hold and is quite sturdy. I opened a karaoke app, Sing, and chose some songs to belt out.



My first choice was Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody, and I switched on the echo control and tried it out. The result was pretty satisfying. Of course, I wasn’t able to sound as good as Freddie Mercury, I was quite happy with the output.

Next I tried Bollywood and sang Lag ja gale, and though I failed miserably, the mic didn’t disappoint. The device lets you record your voice, provided you have a compatible app for it.

At Rs 2,249, the device is a must for karaoke enthusiasts.