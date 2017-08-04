Facebook automates effort to flag fake news

Facebook
is taking a more aggressive step to thwart the spread of fake news
on its platform.
The company said it has created a software algorithm to flag stories that may be suspicious and send them to third-party fact checkers. If the fact-checkers review the post and write a story debunking it or giving context, that post may appear below the original content on Facebook’s news
feed, according to a company blog post.
Facebook
has been taking steps to make sure that new reports spreading on its social network
are accurate — without intervening in a biased way. The company has been working closely with fact-checkers like Snopes and Politifact, experimenting earlier this year with tagging stories as “disputed by snopes.com,” for example. The effort hasn’t always worked, with the Guardian newspaper reporting that sometimes an authority figure telling people not to read certain stories has caused them to spread faster.
After US President Donald Trump’s election, Facebook
was criticised for allowing misleading information to go viral, potentially resulting in misinformed voters. One viral hoax, for example, claimed that the Pope had endorsed Trump.
After initially disputing that fake news
on Facebook
could have played a role in the election, Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg
decided the company should prioritize having informed users. In the months since the election, Trump
has used the “fake news” term to refer to the mainstream media.
