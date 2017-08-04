Facebook begins testing 'Stories' on desktop site after Instagram, Whatsapp

After the success of "Stories" feature on and WhatsApp, has begun testing the feature on its desktop site now.

"Stories" are ephemeral posts that include photos or video that are visible for 24 hours before they disappear.

According to a report in TechCrunch on Thursday, "Stories" feature on the desktop site is located on the right side, and a small question mark icon appears in the "Stories" module which explains the feature's purpose, when hovered over with your cursor.

registered over 150 million "Stories" by its daily users in first five months. Now it has 250 million daily users, compared with Snapchat's 166 million which first introduced the feature on the social media sites.

According to Facebook, half of the businesses on created a story in the past month and Instagram's average usage has climbed to 32 minutes per day for those under 25, and 24 minutes per day for those 25 and up.

has introduced "Stories" feature on all its platforms including Instagram, Messenger, and mobile.