Facebook-Cambridge Analytica scandal: What is psychographic profiling?

Psychographic profiling has become a catchphrase after revelations that Cambridge Analytica used this mysterious technique to influence 200 elections around the world. The British firm harvested the data of millions of social media users, “psychographically profiled” them and ran micro-targeted campaigns to influence their votes.

What is psychographic profiling? It’s a method of gaining insight into the interests, activities and opinions (IAO) of people. Another important acronym is OCEAN, which is the “big five” personality traits of Openness, ...