Facebook does a Snapchat again! Adds face filters to Instagram

Instagram
today announced that it has added a new function to its picture-taking software according to a report published by Quartz
.
It introduced the feature in a blog post:
Today, we’re introducing face filters
in the camera, an easy way to turn an ordinary selfie into something fun and entertaining. Whether you’re sitting on the couch at home or you’re out and about, you can use face filters
to express yourself and have playful conversations with friends.
The thing is, this concept, like many of the recent new features on Instagram, was lifted entirely from Snapchat.
On Snapchat, the feature is called Lenses, and was rolled out back in 2015. Instagram’s new feature tracks the movement of the user’s face and applies a filter on top of it, very similar to Snapchat’s Lenses.
Facebook-onwned Instagram
will have eight face filters
to choose from which include crowns, rabbit ears, and nerdy glasses.
Last year, Facebook
launched Instagram
Stories, a section of the app that lets users take short videos and photos of their day and post them to a feed that disappears every 24 hours—exactly like an similarly named part of Snapchat’s app. Facebook
has launched such features on most of the platforms it controls, including its main social network app further reported the portal
.
With the replication of Snapchat’s Lenses, Facebook
has now copied virtually the entire photo-sharing experience of Snapchat.
At this point, the only feature that Snap offers which Facebook
does not is the original vertical-video content, but it’s entirely possible that Facebook’s version is right around the corner, said the Quarz report
.
Last week Business Standard had reported
Snap, the parent of the messaging app Snapchat, posted a $2.2 billion loss for the first quarter and its revenue was lighter than expected, and the company disclosed that its user growth was decelerating sharply.
In April, a Business Standard
article said that Instagram
crossed 700 million users, with the last 100 million joining the platform in just four months, whereas, a report published by Business Standard
last week said Snapchat
has only 166 million users growing at a rate of mere 5 per cent.
Recently, the rating of Snapchat
also dropped to a "single star" from an apparent "five star" on the App store after news broke out regarding Snapchat's CEO Evan Spiegel's disinterest in expanding the business to "poor countries" like India, Business Standard had reported.
