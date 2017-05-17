Facebook does a Snapchat again! Adds face filters to Instagram

today announced that it has added a new function to its picture-taking software according to a report published by Quartz

It introduced the feature in a blog post:

Today, we’re introducing in the camera, an easy way to turn an ordinary selfie into something fun and entertaining. Whether you’re sitting on the couch at home or you’re out and about, you can use to express yourself and have playful conversations with friends.



Watch our co-founders Kevin & Mike introduce & new creative tools! Try them out on your next selfie https://t.co/BRBld9naNb — (@instagram) May 16, 2017

On Snapchat, the feature is called Lenses, and was rolled out back in 2015. Instagram's new feature tracks the movement of the user's face and applies a filter on top of it, very similar to Snapchat's

Facebook-onwned will have eight to choose from which include crowns, rabbit ears, and nerdy glasses.

Last year, launched Stories, a section of the app that lets users take short videos and photos of their day and post them to a feed that disappears every 24 hours—exactly like an similarly named part of Snapchat’s app. has launched such features on most of the platforms it controls, including its main social network app further reported the portal

With the replication of Snapchat’s Lenses, has now copied virtually the entire photo-sharing experience of At this point, the only feature that Snap offers which does not is the original vertical-video content, but it’s entirely possible that Facebook’s version is right around the corner, said the Quarz report





In April, a Last week Business Standard had reported Snap, the parent of the messaging app Snapchat, posted a $2.2 billion loss for the first quarter and its revenue was lighter than expected, and the company disclosed that its user growth was decelerating sharply.In April, a Business Standard article said that crossed 700 million users, with the last 100 million joining the platform in just four months, whereas, a report published by Business Standard last week said has only 166 million users growing at a rate of mere 5 per cent.