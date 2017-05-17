TRENDING ON BS
WannaCry ransomware: Key govt networks fully secured, assures IT secretary
Business Standard

Facebook does a Snapchat again! Adds face filters to Instagram

On Snapchat, the feature is called Lenses, and was rolled out back in 2015

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Instagram preferred over Facebook to chat with celebrities: Survey

Instagram today announced that it has added a new function to its picture-taking software according to a report published by Quartz.

It introduced the feature in a blog post:

Today, we’re introducing face filters in the camera, an easy way to turn an ordinary selfie into something fun and entertaining. Whether you’re sitting on the couch at home or you’re out and about, you can use face filters to express yourself and have playful conversations with friends.

The thing is, this concept, like many of the recent new features on Instagram, was lifted entirely from Snapchat.

On Snapchat, the feature is called Lenses, and was rolled out back in 2015. Instagram’s new feature tracks the movement of the user’s face and applies a filter on top of it, very similar to Snapchat’s Lenses.

Facebook-onwned Instagram will have eight face filters to choose from which include crowns, rabbit ears, and nerdy glasses. 

Last year, Facebook launched Instagram Stories, a section of the app that lets users take short videos and photos of their day and post them to a feed that disappears every 24 hours—exactly like an similarly named part of Snapchat’s app. Facebook has launched such features on most of the platforms it controls, including its main social network app further reported the portal.

With the replication of Snapchat’s Lenses, Facebook has now copied virtually the entire photo-sharing experience of Snapchat. At this point, the only feature that Snap offers which Facebook does not is the original vertical-video content, but it’s entirely possible that Facebook’s version is right around the corner,  said the Quarz report.

Last week Business Standard had reported Snap, the parent of the messaging app Snapchat, posted a $2.2 billion loss for the first quarter and its revenue was lighter than expected, and the company disclosed that its user growth was decelerating sharply. 

In April, a Business Standard article said that Instagram crossed 700 million users, with the last 100 million joining the platform in just four months, whereas, a report published by Business Standard last week said Snapchat has only 166 million users growing at a rate of mere 5 per cent. 

Recently, the rating of Snapchat also dropped to a "single star" from an apparent "five star" on the App store after news broke out regarding Snapchat's CEO Evan Spiegel's disinterest in expanding the business to "poor countries" like India, Business Standard had reported.

Also Read: Here is the link of the full text of Instagram's blog post

