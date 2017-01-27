Facebook introduces security keys to make accounts hack-proof

Seeking to make accounts hack-proof, social media giant has rolled out a new option with 'security keys' that requires a user to enter a special security code when they from a new browser.

is now compatible with which will let a social media user make sure he has complete control of one's account.

The option is an alternative to the two-factor authentication solution it currently offers, whereby users receive security codes for approvals via text messages, security engineer Brad Hill said in a Security note.

"You can register a physical security key to your account so that the next time you log in after enabling approvals, you'll simply tap a small hardware device that goes in the USB drive of your computer.

" can be purchased through companies like Yubico, and the keys support the open Universal 2nd Factor (U2F) standard hosted by the FIDO Alliance," he wrote.

Currently, it is only available for Android devices, and users will have to use the system through the mobile site rather than through the app. In addition, you must have the most recent versions of Google Authenticator and Chrome downloaded.

These keys can be used with Google, Dropbox and Salesforce too. The USB keys - which cost around 17 pounds on Amazon - allow you to log in by tapping the key after entering your password.

which has 1.79 billion users and according to some media reports, around 600,000 logins are hacked every day.