Facebook launches digital training, Startup hubs, to train 0.5 mn by 2020

Social networking giant on Wednesday said it expects to train about 0.5 million people in on skills by 2020 and has unveiled two programmes designed for individuals and startups.



The two programmes - Training and Startup Training Hubs - are being rolled out in before any other country.



" is poised to have a economy worth $ 1 trillion by 2022. We believe the best way to prepare for this economy is by providing tools, knowledge, and skills people need to succeed," Head of Programmes, India, and South Ritesh Mehta told PTI.He added that these tools will help people learn skills as well as enable entrepreneurs and SMB (small and medium businesses) in digitising their business.Apart from these two, also runs offline training programmes as well as Blueprint (free online training for advertising on Facebook)."Through all these initiatives, we hope to train more than half a million people in by 2020," he said adding that more than 51,700 SMBs have been trained by in India, including 12,000 women entrepreneurs, through Boost and SheMeansBusiness.is working with organisations like Vidya, EDII, and to develop the curriculum that is designed to work in low network strength regions as well.Facebook, which counts as its largest user base after the US, has 217 million users here. About 4 million small businesses have their Pages on the social networking platform."The content, which has been kept light keeping in mind network conditions in the country, will be available in English and Hindi. We will continue to add lessons and content in the coming months, adapting the curriculum based on people's feedback," Mehta said.Through Training, the US-based company will offer free social and content marketing training (not limited to Facebook) for anyone who is looking to develop their knowledge and skills.Speaking about the Startup Training Hubs programme, Head of Platform Partnerships and South said it will cover a range of subjects including how entrepreneurs can protect their ideas, how to hire, how to go about getting funding, regulations and legal hurdles an entrepreneur needs to consider, among others.Citing a report, Mehta said almost 93 per cent of SMBs surveyed in said and skills are important when making hiring decisions.However, lack of familiarity with tools is also a challenge for the SMBs.

