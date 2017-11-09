Facebook partners NDMA, SEEDS to improve disaster response in India

has partnered with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and a non-profit body, SEEDS in India, to offer tools to these agencies to help them respond more effectively to natural disasters.



The US-based firm will offer ' data' that illustrate aspects like people's movement and concentration of users in the given area before and after a calamity.



Head of Programs (India, South and Central Asia) Ritesh Mehta said the intention of introducing these initiatives is to help improve response efforts to natural disasters in India."During and after these crises, response organisations need accurate information to help communities response, recover and rebuild," he added.Traditional communication channels are often offline and it can take significant time and resources to understand where help is desperately needed, he said.He explained that in case there is an area which has a high concentration of users that suddenly goes offline, even that data insight can be used to rush services to the area.was introduced globally in June and uses aggregated location information that users have chosen to share withThese tools have been deployed in Peru and the US.Chaya Nayak, Public Policy Research Manager at Facebook, said a lot of insights for developing the tools came from India."We saw people using intensively during to connect and extend support to each other," she added.already has a safety check feature that allows users to notify their friends and family that they are safe.is also holding its first annual Summit in India with NDMA, which will bring together many humanitarian organisations to help train and discuss how can be used to devise better responses to natural disasters and subsequent recovery.The social networking giant is also supporting the pilot of the ASK-DIV (Aapda Samachar Karyakarta-Disaster Information Volunteers) scheme where a network of trained volunteers provide supplementary information to inform government relief efforts through the Workplace platform.The programme, which is being executed by SEEDS, will establish a network of volunteers to provide real-time, first-hand information on disasters in their local communities.The programme will be piloted in two disaster prone states - Assam and Uttarakhand.