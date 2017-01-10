Facebook plans showing ads in middle of videos

Social media giant is planning to show ads in the middle of videos and share the revenue generated with the publishers -- giving them 55 per cent of the sales -- media reported.

"The company is testing a new 'mid-roll' ad format which will give video publishers a chance to insert ads into their clips after people have watched them for at least 20 seconds," Re/Code reported on Tuesday.

The ads can also pop up on videos that run for atleast 90 seconds.

The new format suggests that the social networking giant is relatively giving more importance to the time people spend watching videos, rather than the total number of videos they watch.

To give users even more ways to watch, last year rolled out the ability to stream videos from the social network to your TV through devices like Apple TV or Google Chromecast.