Facebook's new Snooze button can mute people, groups, pages for 30 days

Tired of constant notifications from people, groups and pages? Say no more, as will now give you an option to mute these select persons or communities for a brief period.

The giant announced the introduction of a 'snooze' option on its platform, whereby users can assert control over what content they wish to see in their news feed.

The option, which will become available via the top-right dropdown menu on a post, will mute content from a person, page or group for 30 days, and has been rolled out across Facebook, reports

The feature, which was reportedly in its test phase for the last couple of months, will allow users to curate content on their news feeds. For pages and groups, having a snooze button means they may be able to better retain their less active users.

The firm also noted that when the Snooze period is about to end, users will be duly notified of the same, so that the user can decide whether to end the snooze period or not. also stated that the option can be reversed at any time.