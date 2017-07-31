Facebook Stories now allows you to share your photos, videos with everyone

Facebook Stories, a feature that was unveiled in March this year for instant sharing of photos and videos with friends, now allows public sharing with new privacy settings.

Heavily inspired by Snapchat, the Stories feature on Facebook was launched with default sharing setting set at sharing the photos and videos with friends only. Now, the feature allows sharing of photos and videos with public and, therefore, anyone can watch your stories.

Instagram, a social media channel owned by Facebook, also has the stories feature and the platform is quite popular with public figures and celebrities sharing their stories that are accessible to the public.

The addition of public sharing feature may see the stories feed on Facebook stuffed with images and videos shared by celebrities and public figures. Nonetheless, the feature is now available and here is how you can share your stories with public: