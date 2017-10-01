Facebook, Twitter videos will turn a game-changer in 2 years: Hotstar exec

With youth subscribing more content over television, the newly-launched and Over The Top (OTT) videos may affect the market of other platforms since most people spend a huge time on social media, a sector stakeholder said on Saturday.

"... Considering the fact that more and more people spend a huge time on and .. I think and videos are going to be game changer in coming two years," said Spandan Mishra, creative communication head of platform at a panel discussion during the India Project - Season 7.

"They have no dearth of money, a huge audience is already there, so all they need is content. So yes, it will create a difference to other platform," he added.

Asked about if and internet can co-exist, producer J.D. Majethia, founder of Hats Off Production LTD who had brought back one of his earlier productions "Sarabhai VS Sarabhai" from to Hotstar, said the major shift is yet to happen.

Noting that it is "true that people have started subscribing a lot to a platform", he noted that "we must not forget that did not majorly happen from to In urban India, people have various avenues of recreations including shopping malls, live gigs, online etc. but the major Indian population, especially women who are housewives, prefer to watch TV".

"However the choice of content has changed; and I agree that the choice of medium is also changing. But the complete shift is yet to happen."

India Project Season 7 is a two-day extravaganza that conducts screening, workshop panel discussion on and content encouraging youngsters to create new content. It ends on Sunday.