FB conducts poll to ask users whether they think it's 'good for the world'

is asking users whether they think it's "good for the world" in a poll sent to an unspecified number of people.

The latest poll appears under the heading, "We'd like to do better," when users log in. Possible responses range from "strongly agree" to "strongly disagree." regularly polls users on its service.

The latest comes as the company grapples with a privacy scandal and other troubles . did not immediately respond for has said he wants to ensure that is a force for good in the world.

Whether it is hasn't been clear amid revelations of bad actors using to influence elections, spread hatred and pilfer user information. In January, Zuckerberg said his personal goal for 2018 is to fix