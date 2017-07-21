Finally, Google's Street View cars start taking images in Austria

Google's Street View cars on Thursday started taking images in Austria, the only EU country along with Germany to remain largely absent from the popular online service showing 360-degree pictures of places around the world.



The project, launched in 2007, lets computer users view panoramic street scenes on Maps and take a virtual "walk" through cities.



The photos are processed in the United States, where details such as faces and registration plates are automatically blurred before being published on Maps.Some countries have been reluctant to grant access because of worries linked to data collection.In 2010, had begun to roll out its service in and neighbouring Germany but was ordered to halt operations over alleged privacy breaches.The company admitted that vehicles had accidentally recorded personal data from wireless networks.Although lifted its temporary ban a year later, Street View decided not return to the alpine nation -- until now.The fresh start was timed to coincide with Street View's 10-year anniversary, said in a statement.Cars equipped with special cameras will tour Vienna, Linz and Graz until November."The official launch of Street View in is expected to happen in six to twelve months," spokesman Wolfgang Fasching-Kapfenberger told AFP.Under Austrian law, Street View cars will only be allowed to capture photos but not videos.The service still has a very low penetration rate in Germany, which has some of Europe's strictest privacy laws due to the abuses under its Nazi and communist dictatorships.As a special concession to privacy concerns, Germans can have their homes or businesses pixelated, as well as opt out of the service altogether.