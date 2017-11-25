Five portable speakers that you must try

Digitek DBS-005 (Rs 2,995) This speaker, which looks like a a woman’s handbag, has an FM tuner and is big on bass despite its size. It also plays off TF cards and USB sticks. Harman Kardon Traveler (Rs 9,990) This sleek product exudes class and suits both boardrooms and bedrooms.

I found the sound clear and crisp. It handled both conference calls and vocals perfectly. SoundBot SB521 (Rs 5,990) The triangular speaker looks nice enough to make for a conversation piece. There is stereo sound quality and I ...