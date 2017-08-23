Five reasons why Android's biggest update Oreo is a win-win situation

Until now, the Oreo was a favourite among the cookie treats. This fondness is set to transpire into the segment as well, with the introduction of the Android 8.0 Oreo, the latest release of the platform that is smarter, faster and more powerful than ever.

The latest update from comes with a host of new that will make using your phone faster and more delightful than ever. Plus, it's got stronger security protections and speed improvements that keep you safe and moving at lightspeed.

Here are five that give a cut above the rest:

Picture-in-picture: With Android Oreo's picture-in-picture feature, users can see two apps at once, thus catering to the multi-taskers.

Notification dots: With Android Oreo, notification dots let users tap to see what's new in their apps -- like the important ones that feature on the homescreen -- and then take action on those notifications quickly.

Stronger security and battery life: is more secure with Play Protect built in, security status front and center in settings, and tighter app install controls. It also helps minimize unintentional overuse of battery from apps in the background; these limits keep your battery going longer.

Blazing speed: With Android Oreo, users can get started on tasks more quickly than ever with a faster boot speed (up to twice as fast on Pixel, in fact). Once powered up, Autofill on remembers things like logins (with permission) to quickly get users signed into their favorite apps. Plus, support for Android Instant Apps means new apps can be fired up with no installation needed.

Extraordinary emojis: brings along a team of fully-redesigned emojis, with a superhero segment as well.

While the Pixel and Nexus 5X/6P have begun carrier testing of the Android Open Source Project (AOSP), Pixel C and Nexus Player are also expected to enter the bandwagon. By the end of this year, hardware makers including Essential, General Mobile, HMD Global Home of Nokia Phones, Huawei, HTC, Kyocera, LG, Motorola, Samsung, Sharp and Sony are scheduled to launch or upgrade devices to

Any devices enrolled in the Android Beta Program will also receive this final version.